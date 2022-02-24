California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.22 Million Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of F.N.B. worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 73,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.19. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

