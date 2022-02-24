California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.46 Million Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Iridium Communications worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

