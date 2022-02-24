California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,528 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Neogen worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEOG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,533,000 after purchasing an additional 452,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $28,562.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 0.45. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

