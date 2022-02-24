Calix (NYSE:CALX) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Northland Securities from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Westpark Capital upped their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Calix stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. Calix has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.19.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Barclays PLC increased its position in Calix by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 23,686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Calix in the third quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Calix by 24.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after acquiring an additional 491,455 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calix in the third quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Calix by 36.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

