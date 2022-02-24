Calix (NYSE:CALX) PT Lowered to $45.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Calix alerts:

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.19. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.66. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,400,000 after buying an additional 72,903 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Calix by 553.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 119,289 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.