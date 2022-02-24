Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded down $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $50.21. The stock had a trading volume of 116,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,229. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPE. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,020 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.