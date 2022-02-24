Callon Petroleum to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.04 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callon Petroleum in a report released on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $9.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.08. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.04 EPS.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average of $48.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

