Cameco (TSE:CCO) Trading Up 7%

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) shares shot up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$28.11 and last traded at C$28.01. 323,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,741,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.45 billion and a PE ratio of -110.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.18.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel acquired 4,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.81 per share, with a total value of C$109,626.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 373,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,024,902.44.

About Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

