Camellia (LON:CAM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,664.88

Shares of Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,664.88 ($90.64) and traded as low as GBX 6,450 ($87.72). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 6,450 ($87.72), with a volume of 210 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,780.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,664.88. The stock has a market cap of £178.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21.
Camellia Company Profile (LON:CAM)
Read More
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.