Camelot Portfolios LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.24% of Great Ajax worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Great Ajax by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Great Ajax by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $266.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Great Ajax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

