Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,928,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,347 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 12,626,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,312,000 after purchasing an additional 757,583 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1,329.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after buying an additional 319,994 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after buying an additional 231,990 shares during the period.

NYSE:VVR opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

