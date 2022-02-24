Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 1,284 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FE opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

