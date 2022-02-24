Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 1,611 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 79,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 40,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 832.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 51,856 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,726,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,271,000.

GDXJ opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

