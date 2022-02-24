Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases Shares of 29,566 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 29,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISCK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Discovery by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Discovery by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Discovery by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.19. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

