Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,866.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.
BATS:IYT opened at $250.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.25. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.