Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on March 29th

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Camping World has increased its dividend by 318.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Camping World to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 3.01. Camping World has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Camping World by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Camping World by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Camping World by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,418 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

