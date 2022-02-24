Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Camping World has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Camping World will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 101.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 171,439 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Camping World by 5.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Camping World by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 62.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

