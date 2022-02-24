Canaan (CAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CAN opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $735.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 4.20. Canaan has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Canaan by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Canaan by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Canaan by 124.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

