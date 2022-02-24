Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canoo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.47). Canoo posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canoo will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canoo.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.09. Canoo has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOEV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canoo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,693,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,882 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Canoo by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 187,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canoo by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 171,959 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Canoo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Canoo by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

