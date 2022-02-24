Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 185 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.45) to GBX 185 ($2.52) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.52) to GBX 175 ($2.38) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of CCPPF remained flat at $$2.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $2.20.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

