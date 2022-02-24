Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

CPT stock opened at $162.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average is $160.22. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.70%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total transaction of $303,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $462,868.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 224.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,650,000 after acquiring an additional 139,016 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 53.4% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 550.0% during the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

