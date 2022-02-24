Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $15,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 42,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 242,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 780,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,997,000 after acquiring an additional 387,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,167 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the period.

AMLP opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

