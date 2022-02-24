Captrust Financial Advisors Has $11.40 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 671,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,928 shares of company stock valued at $29,379,540. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $196.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.01 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.38.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

