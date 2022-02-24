Captrust Financial Advisors Has $17.97 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $17,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after buying an additional 6,243,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after buying an additional 1,606,780 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,650,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,864,000 after buying an additional 1,290,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $63.83 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

