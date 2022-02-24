Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

IBM stock opened at $122.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.24 and its 200-day moving average is $132.02. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

