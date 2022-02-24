Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 29,933 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,933 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 848.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

MGK stock opened at $214.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.84 and a twelve month high of $266.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.10 and its 200-day moving average is $246.56.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.