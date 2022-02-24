Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 4,803 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,375 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after buying an additional 122,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $329,579,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,494,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $357,987,000 after buying an additional 69,298 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $196.42 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $183.77 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.48.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

