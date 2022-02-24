Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 186.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 55,305 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 332,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,341,000 after acquiring an additional 57,958 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,501,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $726,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC opened at $199.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.28 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,132 shares of company stock worth $1,019,648. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

