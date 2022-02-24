Carbon (CRBN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Carbon has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Carbon has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $140,636.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00042973 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.85 or 0.06828015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,008.31 or 0.99789046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00043838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00048933 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,830,463 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

