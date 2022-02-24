Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Insider Adeola Olaniyan Sells 526 Shares

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CSV stock opened at $49.48 on Thursday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $823.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSV shares. Sidoti raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.