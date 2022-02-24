Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

CSV traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,656. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $807.29 million, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,581 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 56,816 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 46,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,637 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSV. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Carriage Services (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.