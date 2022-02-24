Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $186.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $186.37 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

