C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $236.24

Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.24 ($3.21) and traded as low as GBX 208.40 ($2.83). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 209 ($2.84), with a volume of 1,015,071 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCR. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.94) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 292 ($3.97) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get C&C Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £803.07 million and a P/E ratio of -13.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 227.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 236.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.