CDK Global Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,909 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,004% compared to the typical volume of 57 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDK. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,566,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 13.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth approximately $6,454,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $44.86 on Thursday. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

