Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Celanese by 5.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,048,000 after purchasing an additional 86,980 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $200,281,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Celanese by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

CE stock opened at $134.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 52-week low of $135.77 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. Celanese’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

