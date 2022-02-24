Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Celanese by 5.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,048,000 after purchasing an additional 86,980 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $200,281,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Celanese by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

CE stock opened at $134.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 52-week low of $135.77 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. Celanese’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

About Celanese (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.