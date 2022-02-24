Celanese (NYSE:CE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $133.98

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $133.98 and last traded at $134.75, with a volume of 10212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,281,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,561,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,235,000 after purchasing an additional 575,684 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2,218.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after purchasing an additional 525,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

