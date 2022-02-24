Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Gap Up to $15.14

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.14, but opened at $15.81. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 159,027 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 2.80.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,549,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 678,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 88.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.