CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Citigroup

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a sector perform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.85.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CNP opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 23,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 95.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,769 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.