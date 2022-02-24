Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

CVCY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 22,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,465. The firm has a market cap of $273.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 34.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 88,868 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

