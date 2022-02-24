Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.
CVCY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 22,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,465. The firm has a market cap of $273.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 88,868 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
