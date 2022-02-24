Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $158.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.77. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.93.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 365.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 110,704 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 685,369 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 158,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.