CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.76

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.03. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 7,872 shares.

CESDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.07.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.