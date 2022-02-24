Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 568 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 246.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at about $754,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 94.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period.

DSI stock opened at $81.00 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.21.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

