Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.96. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $171.78.

