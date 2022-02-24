Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $4.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 558.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

VPU stock opened at $141.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.11. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $156.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

