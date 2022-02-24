Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,491 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 6.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 30.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $188.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.44. American Express has a one year low of $133.79 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

