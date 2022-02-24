Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Shares of TXN opened at $165.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

