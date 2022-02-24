Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,691 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 269,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 33,723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:IGI opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $23.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0665 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

