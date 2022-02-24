Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 41,964 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 916.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,964 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 374.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,163.6% during the third quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 276.0% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,514.0% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 408.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $54.27 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.24.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

