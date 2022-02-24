Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of FMAY opened at $36.25 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.39.

