Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.17. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.08 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

